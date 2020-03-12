VMware Announces Expanded Portfolio of Products and Services to Help Customers Modernize Applications and Infrastructure

Beyond today’s new product announcements, VMware is further expanding the Tanzu portfolio. Following the close of the Pivotal acquisition in December 2019, VMware has moved quickly to integrate the Pivotal team, technology and products. This includes VMware rebranding Pivotal Application Service (PAS)—purpose-built for developers to boost feature velocity and operations teams to deliver world-class uptime—to the Tanzu Application Service. Additionally, VMware has re-branded Wavefront by VMware to Tanzu Observability by Wavefront and aligned NSX Service Mesh with the portfolio as Tanzu Service Mesh, built on VMware NSX. These additions to the portfolio will help enterprises to further increase developer velocity, holistically observe and monitor apps running in multi-cloud environments including Kubernetes-based environments, and simplify the way they connect, monitor and secure microservices.Unveiled today, VMware Cloud Foundation 4 with Tanzu will provide hybrid cloud infrastructure with consistent management for both VM-based and container-based applications while delivering intrinsic security and lifecycle management across software-defined compute, storage and network resources. The platform helps to bridge the gap between developers and IT— enabling developers to rapidly build and update apps while providing IT operations with control and enhanced security. Available across diverse private and public clouds including the hyperscalers, VMware Cloud Foundation 4 with Tanzu will include the following components:

VMware Cloud Foundation 4 with Tanzu also introduces VMware Cloud Foundation Services, an integrated Kubernetes and RESTful API surface to enable organizations to drive API access to all core services. VMware Cloud Foundation Services will include:Optimized to run all applications, VMware Cloud Foundation delivers a cloud operating model on-premises in a private cloud that extends to public cloud, enabling developers to use the latest development methodologies and container technologies for faster time to production. Enterprises will benefit from simplified management of containers and VM workloads across heterogenous clouds like AWS, Azure, Google, Oracle, Rackspace, and IBM as well as VMware Cloud Verified partners, optimizing performance, resilience and availability.VMware today also introduced VMware vSphere 7—the biggest evolution of vSphere in a decade. VMware vSphere 7 was previewed in August 2019 as Project Pacific—which focused on rearchitecting vSphere into an open platform using Kubernetes APIs to provide a cloud-like experience for developers and operators. A foundational component of the VMware Tanzu portfolio, the new release will support all applications including modern and traditional applications using any combination of virtual machines, containers and Kubernetes.VMware vSphere 7 will further help enterprises to increase developer and operator productivity, enabling faster-time-to-innovation combined with the security, stability, governance, and lower costs of traditional enterprise infrastructure. New capabilities and features will enable enterprises to:VMware vSphere 7 will also allow enterprises to continue to take advantage of existing investments in vSphere technology, tools and skillsets.

VMware Tanzu Application Catalog, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Tanzu Mission Control are all available today. VMware Cloud Foundation 4, VMware vSphere 7, VMware vSAN 7, VMware vRealize Automation 8.1 and VMware vRealize Operations 8.1 (both on-premises and as SaaS) are all expected to become available by May 1, 2020 (the end of VMware’s Q1 Fiscal Year 2021).VMware vSphere 7 will be available in two major configurations. The first configuration, vSphere with Kubernetes, will be available in VMware Cloud Foundation 4 with Tanzu to power container- and VM-based applications. vSphere 7 will also be available in a configuration for VM-based applications in a number of editions including VMware vSphere Standard Edition.At Airbus Defence and Space, a shared passion for progress unites all employees in the search for a better way to connect, protect and support everyone on the planet. In this regard, success is founded on intelligent innovation, but also hard work and tenacity. Everything contributes to a single-minded commitment to making our world safer and accessible for all. In support of the satellite ground system infrastructure, the Tanzu Application Catalog provides engineers with a world-class application runtime platform that both increases capacity for innovation and enhances security. “We are pleased to work VMware, which has enabled a protected and trusted ecosystem that allows our teams to focus their energy on further business demands.” – Olivier Lagarde, Lead Technical IT Infrastructure Policy for Satellite Ground System, Airbus Defence and Space.“As the world’s best digital bank, DBS’ aspiration is to be a tech company that happens to provide financial services. That ambition requires significant investment in the latest technology solutions. In the course of our journey, we have found that VMware provides us with two attractive value propositions. One is helping us to solve the challenge of managing large containers and Kubernetes at scale, with technologies like vSphere 7 with Kubernetes and VMware Tanzu Mission Control and the second is the modern application development expertise that we get with VMware Tanzu and Pivotal Labs. Both of those matter to us as we are constantly investing in our cloud infrastructure and rearchitecting our applications to be even more cloud-ready so that we can stay one step ahead of our customers.” – Jimmy Ng, Chief Information Officer, DBS.“As Intrado builds out innovative new apps for customers of our communication and network infrastructure services, we’re building these on VMware. VMware has been a long-term partner supporting our app transformation and cloud native initiatives. VMware Tanzu will offer us a portfolio upon which to deliver future breakthrough apps and services.” – Thomas Squeo, Chief Technology Officer, Intrado.“At KPN, we are seeking greater consolidation of our platforms in support of our cloud native app development efforts. Currently, a number of our departments are running Kubernetes for themselves. We aim to achieve greater consolidation of those environments with VMware vSphere with Kubernetes to deliver all resources through a single platform to our developers and eliminate their need to do all of the operational work.” – Albert W. Alberts, Architect, KPN.