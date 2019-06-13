WBFex, the Hotly-Anticipated Crypto Exchange of 2019, is Now Live

by businesswireindia.com

WBF Digital Asset Exchange (WBFex) was founded in February 2018 on Wall Street, New York. The senior management team of WBFex consists of financial and technological elites from New York, Singapore, and China respectively. It is a free, high-speed and secured phenomenal digital asset exchange that operates on the blockchain network.

Following the first generation of "Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange" and the second generation of "Platformized Digital Asset Exchange," WBF aims to be the leader of "Generation III of Digital Asset Exchange" by using multiple security technologies to build a global digital financial integrated service platform.

WBFex has a bank-level security system that adopts industry-leading technologies such as Multi-signature and high-protection DDOS attack system. WBFex provides the highest performance of safe, secure and efficient services for individual investors and institutional investors through the underlying liquidation protocol and third-party custodian.

WBFex offers a wide range of digital financial products, including spot trading, staking and leasing, crypto asset storage, margin and leverage trading, options contracts, futures contracts, index futures contracts and other financial derivatives.

WBFex is connected with more than 3000 leading media corporations globally and has physical offices in 13 cities of blockchain hotspots across the world; continuing to build the ultimate traffic aggregation empire.

WBFex is planning to launch a new derivative instrument, the “perpetual contract trading” in October of 2019, further completing its digital financial product suites. According to the spokesperson, WBFex is expected to have 4.5 million registered users by December 31, 2019, and achieve 18 million registered users by June 30, 2020, becoming the world’s largest digital asset exchange by registered users worldwide.

