Web Werks Soon to Launch One Hundred Thousand Square Feet AI Powered Data Center in Delhi NCR

Web Werks plans to strategically deploy its new upcoming state-of-the-art Infrastructure inRegion. With a scalable deployment up to one hundred thousand square feet in floor space, this would be Web Werks's sixth high-density data center in India substantially creating more than two hundred plus jobs in the capital region. Web Werks already has data centers deployed inand in thewith an idea of strategically separate geographic seismic zone deployments. This facility will have a power capacity up to 25 Mega Watt which will soon be a standard throughout all data centers deployed by Web Werks.With this Stand-alone well-equipped data center, client in and aroundwill now have access to quality data center and cloud hosting services delivered with the same IT Experts, acclaimed customer service and Rapid Action support that Web Werks is consistently delivering from the last two decades. The planned facility will be SAP Certified and also Carbon Neutral contributing towards. In addition to this, the Infra fulfills all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter. Web Werks is also Cloud empaneled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology,This High-density, Hyper-scale and Artificial Intelligence-powered data center will be built by Web Werks own core design & project team using innovative technologies and best practices for efficiency, high availability and six-layered cybersecurity. A burstable Internet capacity aggregated from multiple ISP's offer content hosters and e-commerce organizations a robust, fast and cost-effective infrastructure to service their end users. A range of hosting services are provided by Web Werks which includes dedicated hosting, cloud hosting, virtual private servers, co-location services, disaster recovery – Work area recovery, IT infrastructure monitoring – management and Cloud computing services respectively. These services will be backed by the same automation tools and 24×7 customer service delivery provided at its other facilities. This data center features imposing of cybersecurity, ransom attack prevention program, Anti DDOS protection, Firewall network, making it a highly secured data center with monitoring and expanded infrastructure to support data center operations.