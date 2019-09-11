Western Union Provides Relief to United Way India Amidst Second Year of Extreme Flooding

by businesswireindia.com

Supporting communities affected by monsoonal flooding in Maharashtra, Western Union (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and the Western Union Foundation today announced USD $150,000 in humanitarian relief to United Way India.

“India is experiencing its second year of devastating flooding, drastically impacting daily life,” Western Union Foundation Executive Director and Western Union Head of Corporate Brand & Purpose, Elizabeth Roscoe said. “Our funding to United Way India will provide critical immediate relief including safe drinking water, hygiene kits and resources to make it easier for students to resume their studies.”

This marks the second consecutive year Western Union and the Western Union Foundation have provided humanitarian relief to the United Way India for heavy monsoon rains and extreme flooding. In 2018, relief efforts were directed at the refurbishment of schools in response to monsoonal flooding in Kerala.

“We are committed to helping lift up the communities where we operate and our employees work,” Head of Network, Middle East and APAC at Western Union and Western Union Foundation Board Member, Sohini Rajola said. “A fruitful epicenter for global innovation, Maharashtra is home to two of Western Union’s global offices including the WUTECH center that was launched nearly two years ago.”

Local Western Union employees have also committed a donation to United Way India that will result in the distribution of an additional 350 hygiene kits in Maharashtra.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major disaster relief efforts, including flooding in Kerala and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million for relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. In 2018, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

About Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and youth to the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date, more than $120 million has been given to fund projects in 137 countries across the globe, including disaster relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.foundation.westernunion.com or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.





