Wipro Annual Report 2019 on Form 20-F Available Online for ADS Holders

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11, 2019 (U.S. time) and will furnish the same to its American Depository Shares (ADS) holders on its website in lieu of a physical distribution.
The financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and is available through the Wipro Limited website at www.wipro.com
.
In accordance with New York Stock Exchange rules, physical and email copies of Wipro's Annual Report on Form 20-F will be made available, at no cost, to ADS holders upon request.
