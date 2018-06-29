Wipro Becomes Energy Web Foundation Affiliate to Accelerate Blockchain Adoption in the Energy sector

by businesswireindia.com

“We are excited to welcome Wipro into the EWF community, and look forward to working closely with Wipro’s blockchain technology experts and energy domain consultants to identify high-impact blockchain use cases and develop enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for customers,” said Jesse Morris, Chief Commercial Officer of EWF. “Digitalization is one of the mega-trends driving the electricity grid’s transformation and re-making how utilities, grid operators, and others interact with this enormously complex system. Wipro’s core information technology and consulting expertise will be an asset to the EWF ecosystem.”

Subbi Lakshmanan, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital for Energy, Resources & Utilities business, Wipro Limited

said, “Joining the EWF consortia reflects our commitment to the energy sector and our belief that blockchain and allied technologies such as IoT, Analytics and AI will play a central role in helping the industry embrace the path-breaking move towards a new energy economy, enabled by distributed energy resources. Wipro is excited to be the only technology company in this consortium of some of the most visionary energy organizations in the world. ”

Wipro can now leverage EWF’s R&D investments in blockchain technology and thereby, gain early access to the overall energy blockchain system, deepen use case research and development, get access to a managed ecosystem of application developers, and utilize EWF’s educational material (regulators and standards) to accelerate blockchain adoption in the energy sector.

Krishnakumar N Menon, Vice President – Service Transformation and Blockchain Theme Leader, Wipro Limited

said, “At Wipro, blockchain is a strategic theme with focus on driving transformation at enterprise / industry level by creating new markets, re-distributing existing markets and streamlining business processes. We are working with global customers to drive blockchain adoption across the globe and help clients build production-grade blockchain networks, creating business value. Wipro was positioned in the ‘Winner’s Circle’