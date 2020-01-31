Wipro CEO and MD Abidali Z Neemuchwala steps down

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.
The Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify the next Chief Executive Officer. Abid will continue to hold the office of CEO & Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual.
Rishad Premji, Chairman
said,
“We thank Abid for his leadership and his contributions to Wipro. Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally. We wish him the very best for the future.”
Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
said,
“It has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years. We have made considerable progress in our transformation journey, improved our delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity. I thank Azim Premji, Rishad, our Board of Directors, my Wipro colleagues and customers for their support over the years.”
Source: Businesswire