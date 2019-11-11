Wipro Implements SAP S/4HANA® for Sydney Water

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA®
software for Sydney Water, a statutory state-owned corporation wholly owned by the New South Wales Government. Wipro has also integrated modules of Industry-Specific Solution for the Utilities Industry (IS-U), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Flexible Real Estate Management (RE-FX) globally for the customer.
Leveraging SAP S/4HANA, Sydney Water will be able to deploy state-of-the-art features in its billing and customer services, enabling simplified billing processes and next-generation transformation of customer self-service.
Built with additional capabilities such as holistic view of customer data and intelligent mobile-based interaction, this solution will provide end users with an interactive interface. It will enable a 360-degree view of the customer, resulting in increased operational efficiency and cost-effective delivery of services.
George Hunt, General Manager – Customer, Strategy and Regulation, Sydney Water
said, “Sydney Water has a strong commitment towards being customer centric and delighting customers by providing progressive and innovative solutions. Sydney Water and Wipro worked collaboratively to successfully deliver this program.”
N.S. Bala, President and Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities & Construction, Wipro Limited
said, “Wipro’s deep expertise in the water and utilities space, capabilities in new and emerging technologies, and the close partnership with SAP have enabled Sydney Water to become more agile, deliver innovative solutions to customers faster and strengthen its leadership position in the marketplace. In addition, we have leveraged our ‘Safe Water’ accelerator, a rapid deployment solution for utilities, to help deliver outcomes with predictable timelines and cost. We look forward to continue playing a key role in Sydney Water’s transformation journey.”
Wipro has invested over two decades assisting Electricity, Gas and Water Utilities across four continents, helping them bring about speedy and effective transformations. We are helping Utilities across the world build a more intelligent network that is resilient, flexible and dynamic to the proliferation of distributed energy resources (DER), electric vehicles, and advanced metering and sensors. We help utilities harness and interpret their data to retain and grow customer revenue and ensure a more secure environment leveraging technology, analytics, and connected devices. With our proven industry expertise as leaders in driving customer experience and digital transformation initiatives, we are at the forefront in helping Utilities evolve towards digitization and innovation.
