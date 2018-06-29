  • Download mobile app

Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 on July 20, 2018

by businesswireindia.com

June 29, 2018

Business Wire India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Friday, July 20, 2018 after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors

At 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: vaibhav.saha@wipro.com or abhishekkumar.jain@wipro.com
 
The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at http://services.choruscall.eu/links/wipro180720.html
 
Dial in details for the conference call are as below:
Time 7.15 PM – IST* (9:45 AM-ET#)

Click here for the diamond pass link

Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator.
 
If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference.
Primary Access Toll Number +91 22 6280 1120
+91 22 7115 8021
Local Access
Available all over India		 +91-7045671221
US Toll Free Number
US Standby Toll Number		 1 866 746 2133
1 323 386 8721
UK Toll Free Number
UK Standby Toll Number		 0 808 101 1573
44 203 478 5524
No passcode Required
 
 * Indian Standard Time, # US Eastern Time
 
Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.
 
The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on following numbers:
 
Call Playback Numbers:
  Phone Number Pass-code / Conference ID Replay Dates
India Toll +91 22 71945757
+91 22 66635757		 Access Code: 947765# 20-Jul-18 to 19-Aug-18
International Toll 18554360715 Access Code: 947765# 20-Jul-18 to 19-Aug-18

Source: Businesswire

