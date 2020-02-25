Wipro Recognized as ‘Best Global Systems Integrator’ by Looker

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized as the ‘Best Global Systems Integrator’ by leading data platform company, Looker, during the 2019 Looker Partner Summit.Wipro received the award for its significant investment towards building the comprehensive Looker services practice in 2019. The award also recognizes a commitment to executive alignment, new business development, strategic planning, cross-selling, new offering development and overall partnership excellence.Wipro’s global expertise complemented by Looker’s technology portfolio, supports several large enterprises to realize the full potential of their cloud infrastructure investment and helps them in their transformation to Intelligent Enterprise. The partnership helps customers take smarter decisions by delivering insights on cloud data through extraction and loading, governed transformation, and discovery and visualizations. Together, Wipro and Looker provide a remarkable value, driven by collaboration, commitment and thought leadership around next-gen technologies.said, “We are happy to recognize Wipro as the Best Global Systems Integrator 2019. Wipro empowers intelligent enterprises to simplify their Business Intelligence landscape and make the migration to powerful modern cloud database solutions and Looker, easier. We are always working together to help businesses of all sizes, geographies and industries achieve lower operating costs, improve time to market, increase flexibility, and achieve better collaboration and business decision-making.”said, “Building a collaborative ecosystem has helped us innovate at speed and enabled business transformation for our clients. We are honoured to be the first choice as a partner for cloud-based insights implementation. This recognition strengthens our ability to leverage the partner ecosystem and provide world-class services to our clients. We are committed towards providing an exceptional customer experience for clients expediting their data to decisions journey, making them a truly Intelligent Enterprise.”Source: Businesswire