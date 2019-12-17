Wipro recognized as Top Employer 2020 in Australia

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Australia, for 2020.The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Programme is a prestigious certification in the region and has recognised more than 1500 Top Employers in 118 countries across five continents. The assessment is based on an HR Best Practice Survey that encompasses over 100 questions covering 600 ‘People Development’ practices across 10 topics. These include: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Culture. Organizations certified as Top Employers provide the very best working environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices.said, “To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation will have to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees. The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations!”said, “At Wipro, we believe our biggest asset is our people. We are committed to provide the best employee experience and foster a culture that nurtures talent. It is our continuous endeavour to adopt people practices that are innovative, human centric and help our people realise their potential. This is a great moment for us and I would like to congratulate all our partners, clients and employees who made this journey possible for us.”Source: Businesswire