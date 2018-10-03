WNS’ Analytics Hackathon Draws Over 3,800 Analytics Specialists

by businesswireindia.com

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that over 3,800 individuals across the globe participated in the company’s inaugural analytics hackathon, called ‘WNS Analytics Wizard 2018’. Analytics professionals from Australia, Finland, India, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States showcased their analytical expertise and creativity to solve real-life business challenges using the latest technologies.“Today, companies are committed to using increasingly large and complex amounts of data to improve business outcomes. WNS has a proven track record of leveraging advanced analytics to generate actionable insights and help our clients create competitive advantage,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “We created this hackathon to enable data enthusiasts from different geographies to compete in analytical challenges mirroring real-life business scenarios. The event demonstrates WNS’ ongoing commitment to fostering the advancement of analytics talent and business innovation.”WNS’ Analytics Group leverages deep domain knowledge, proprietary technology platforms, and advanced analytics expertise to offer clients a wide range of value-added services. WNS currently has over 2,500 analytics professionals around the world, partnering with over 50 clients across all of our key verticals.Source: Businesswire