WNS Announces Addition of Jason Liberty to Board of Directors

by businesswireindia.com

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the appointment of Jason Liberty to the company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee effective February 14, 2020. Jason brings over 20 years of strategic finance experience and deep domain expertise in the Travel vertical to WNS. Currently, Jason is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., the world’s second largest cruise line. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s Finance and Accounting, Strategic Planning, Information Technology, Legal, and Risk Management functions. Before joining Royal Caribbean in 2005, Jason was a senior manager with KPMG, LLP.“Jason is a proven finance leader with a strong track record of helping drive global expansion and deliver profitable revenue growth,” said Adrian T. Dillon, WNS Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased to welcome Jason to the WNS Board of Directors, and believe his unique industry perspective and strong financial acumen will be a valuable addition to the company.”Renu Karnad, a member of the WNS Board since 2012, has chosen to resign from the Board for personal reasons effective February 14, 2020. “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Renu for her many contributions to WNS over the past 7 years and wish her well in all of her future endeavors,” said Chairman Adrian Dillon. Renu was the Chairperson of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of our Compensation Committee. Francoise Gri will take over from Renu as the Chairperson of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.Source: Businesswire