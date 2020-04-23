WNS Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

by businesswireindia.com

Highlights – Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter: GAAP Financials Revenue of $248.3 million, up 18.0% from $210.5 million in Q4 of last year and up 3.8% from $239.2 million last quarter

Profit of $29.5 million , compared to $29.7 million in Q4 of last year and $30.9 million last quarter

Diluted earnings per ADS of $0.57, compared to $0.57 in Q4 of last year and $0.60 last quarter

Non-GAAP Financial Measures* Revenue less repair payments of $235.8 million, up 14.1% from $206.6 million in Q4 of last year and up 3.3% from $228.2 million last quarter

Adjusted Net Income (ANI) o f $42.4 million, compared to $37.8 million in Q4 of last year and $40.9 million last quarter

Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS of $0.82, compared to $0.73 in Q4 of last year and $0.80 last quarter

Other Metrics Added 11 new clients in the quarter, expanded 16 existing relationships

Days sales outstanding (DSO) at 31 days

Global headcount of 44,292 as of March 31, 2020

Highlights – Fiscal 2020 Full Year: GAAP Financials Revenue of $928.3 million, up 14.7% from $809.1 million in fiscal 2019

Profit of $116.8 million, compared to $105.4 million in fiscal 2019

Diluted earnings per ADS of $2.24, compared to $2.02 in fiscal 2019

Non-GAAP Financial Measures * Revenue less repair payments of $896.2 million, up 12.9% from $794.0 million in fiscal 2019

Adjusted Net Income (ANI ) of $161.4 million , compared to $140.4 million in fiscal 2019

Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS of $3.10, compared to $2.69 in fiscal 2019

COVID-19

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Conference Call

About WNS

Safe Harbor Statement

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to our GAAP operating results at the end of this release.



WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited, amounts in millions, except share and per share data)



Three months ended Year ended Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 Revenue $ 248.3 $ 210.5 $ 239.2 $ 928.3 $ 809.1 Cost of revenue 158.4 131.1 150.0 583.9 518.2 Gross profit 90.0 79.4 89.2 344.3 290.9 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 15.2 11.3 13.0 52.8 44.6 General and administrative expenses 32.4 31.3 33.5 128.6 115.3 Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net (1.3) 0.5 (0.2) (3.4) (4.5) Impairment of Goodwill 4.1 – – 4.1 – Amortization of intangible assets 3.8 3.9 4.0 15.7 15.8 Operating profit 35.8 32.3 38.9 146.6 119.8 Other income, net (4.0) (4.6) (3.5) (14.4) (14.6) Finance expense (1) 4.0 0.7 4.2 17.0 3.2 Profit before income taxes 35.7 36.2 38.2 144.0 131.2 Income tax expense 6.2 6.5 7.3 27.2 25.7 Profit after tax $ 29.5 $ 29.7 $ 30.9 $ 116.8 $ 105.4 Earnings per share of ordinary share Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 2.35 $ 2.10 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 $ 2.24 $ 2.02

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited, amounts in millions, except share and per share data)

As at Mar 31, 2020 As at Mar 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96.9 $ 85.4 Investments 125.6 67.9 Trade receivables, net 89.8 73.9 Unbilled revenue 58.0 66.8 Funds held for clients 15.8 7.1 Derivative assets 13.2 13.4 Contract assets 7.5 4.2 Prepayments and other current assets 22.0 16.8 Total current assets 428.8 335.4 Non-current assets: Goodwill 121.3 130.8 Intangible assets 70.1 80.2 Property and equipment 57.0 61.0 Right-of-use assets (1) 159.1 – Derivative assets 2.1 5.7 Investments 80.1 82.5 Contract assets 28.9 22.0 Deferred tax assets 28.9 23.8 Other non-current assets 36.0 44.2 Total non-current assets 583.5 450.2 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,012.3 $ 785.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 29.3 $ 17.8 Provisions and accrued expenses 29.0 27.6 Derivative liabilities 9.6 2.1 Pension and other employee obligations 76.9 68.1 Current portion of long-term debt 16.7 28.0 Contract liabilities 10.3 5.4 Current taxes payable 3.3 2.6 Lease liabilities (1) 23.4 – Other liabilities 7.4 10.3 Total current liabilities 205.8 162.0 Non-current liabilities: Derivative liabilities 3.9 0.3 Pension and other employee obligations 13.0 11.2 Long-term debt 16.7 33.4 Contract liabilities 20.1 6.6 Other non-current liabilities 0.2 9.0 Lease liabilities (1) 155.5 – Deferred tax liabilities 10.1 10.7 Total non-current liabilities 219.4 71.2 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 425.2 $ 233.2 Shareholders' equity: Share capital (ordinary shares $0.16 (10 pence) par value, authorized 60,000,000 shares; issued: 49,733,640 shares and 51,153,220 shares; each as at March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively) 7.9 8.1 Share premium 187.3 269.5 Retained earnings 586.3 478.1 Other components of equity (194.4) (146.9) Total shareholders’ equity including shares held in treasury $ 587.1 $ 608.8 Less: Nil shares as at March 31, 2020 and 1,101,300 shares as at March 31, 2019, held in treasury, at cost – (56.4) Total shareholders’ equity $ 587.1 $ 552.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,012.3 $ 785.6

On adoption of IFRS 16 ‘Leases’ effective April 1, 2019, comparatives as at and for the year ended March 31, 2019 have not been retrospectively adjusted.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial information in this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe more accurately reflect our core operating performance. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to our GAAP operating results are included below. A more detailed discussion of our GAAP results is contained in “Part I – Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the

For financial statement reporting purposes, WNS has two reportable segments: WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Revenue less repair payments is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as (a) revenue less (b) in the auto claims business, payments to repair centers for “fault” repair cases where WNS acts as the principal in its dealings with the third party repair centers and its clients. WNS believes that revenue less repair payments for “fault” repairs reflects more accurately the value addition of the business process management services that it directly provides to its clients. For more details, please see the discussion in “Part I – Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects – Overview” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019.

Constant currency revenue less repair payments is a non-GAAP financial measure. We present constant currency revenue less repair payments so that revenue less repair payments may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of business performance. Constant currency revenue less repair payments is presented by recalculating prior period’s revenue less repair payments denominated in currencies other than in US dollars using the foreign exchange rate used for the latest period, without taking into account the impact of hedging gains/losses. Our non-US dollar denominated revenues include, but are not limited to, revenues denominated in pound sterling, South African rand, Australian dollar and Euro.

WNS also presents or discusses (1) adjusted operating margin, which refers to adjusted operating profit (calculated as operating profit / (loss) excluding goodwill impairment, share-based expense and amortization of intangible assets) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments, (2) ANI, which is calculated as profit excluding goodwill impairment, share-based expense and amortization of intangible assets and including the tax effect thereon, (3) Adjusted net income margin, which refers to ANI as a percentage of revenue less repair payments, (4) net cash, which refers to cash and cash equivalents plus investments less long-term debt (including the current portion) and other non-GAAP financial measures included in this release as supplemental measures of its performance. WNS presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they assist investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are non-recurring in nature and those it believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. In addition, it uses these non-GAAP financial measures (i) as a factor in evaluating management’s performance when determining incentive compensation and (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for WNS’s financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The company is not able to provide our forward-looking GAAP revenue, profit and earnings per ADS without unreasonable efforts for a number of reasons, including our inability to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the payments to repair centers, our future share-based compensation expense under IFRS 2 (Share Based payments), amortization of intangibles associated with future acquisitions,

goodwill impairment and currency fluctuations. As a result, any attempt to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking GAAP financial measures (revenue, profit, earnings per ADS) to our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures (revenue less repair payments*, ANI* and Adjusted diluted earnings* per ADS, respectively) would imply a degree of likelihood that we do not believe is reasonable.

Reconciliation of revenue (GAAP) to revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) and constant currency revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP)

Three months ended Year Ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 (Amounts in millions) (Amounts in millions) Revenue (GAAP) $ 248.3 $ 210.5 $ 239.2 $ 928.3 $ 809.1 Less: Payments to repair centers 12.6 3.9 11.0 32.0 15.2 Revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) $ 235.8 $ 206.6 $ 228.2 $ 896.2 $ 794.0 Exchange rate impact (3.5) (4.2) (4.4) (12.7) (17.3) Constant currency revenue less

repair payments (non-GAAP) $ 232.2 $ 202.4 $ 223.8 $ 883.5 $ 776.7

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 (Amounts in millions) (Amounts in millions) Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 158.4 $ 131.1 $ 150.0 $ 583.9 $ 518.2 Less: Payments to repair centers 12.6 3.9 11.0 32.0 15.2 Less: Share-based compensation expense 0.8 0.9 1.1 4.6 4.3 Adjusted cost of revenue (excluding payments to repair centers and share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP) $ 145.0 $ 126.3 $ 137.9 $ 547.3 $ 498.8

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31,

2019 (Amounts in millions) (Amounts in millions) Gross profit (GAAP) $ 90.0 $ 79.4 $ 89.2

$ 344.3 $ 290.9 Add: Share-based compensation expense 0.8 0.9 1.1 4.6 4.3 Adjusted gross profit (excluding share-based compensation expense) (non-GAAP) $ 90.8 $ 80.3 $ 90.3 $ 348.9 $ 295.2



Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31,

2019 Gross profit as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 36.2% 37.7% 37.3%

37.1% 36.0% Adjusted gross profit (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 38.5% 38.8% 39.6% 38.9% 37.2%

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 (Amounts in millions) (Amounts in millions) Selling and marketing expenses (GAAP) $ 15.2 $ 11.3 $ 13.0 $ 52.8 $ 44.6 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1.1 1.1 1.2 4.8 4.0 Adjusted selling and marketing expenses (excluding share-based compensation

expense) (non-GAAP) $ 14.1 $ 10.2 $ 11.8 $ 48.0 $ 40.6

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 6.1% 5.4% 5.4% 5.7% 5.5% Adjusted selling and marketing expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 6.0% 4.9% 5.2% 5.4% 5.1%

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31,

2019 (Amounts in millions) (Amounts in millions) General and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 32.4 $ 31.3 $ 33.5

$ 128.6 $ 115.3 Less: Share-based compensation expense 6.3 4.8 6.8 28.1 22.0 Adjusted general and administrative

expenses (excluding share-based

compensation expense) (non-GAAP) $ 26.1 $ 26.5 $ 26.8 $ 100.4 $ 93.2

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 13.1% 14.9% 14.0%

13.9% 14.2% Adjusted general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 11.1% 12.8% 11.7% 11.2% 11.7%

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 (Amounts in millions) (Amounts in millions) Operating profit (GAAP) $ 35.8 $ 32.3 $ 38.9

$ 146.6 $ 119.8 Add: Impairment of goodwill 4.1 – – 4.1 – Add: Share-based compensation expense 8.2 6.8 9.0 37.5 30.3 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3.8 3.9 4.0 15.7 15.8 Adjusted operating profit (excluding

impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets) (non-GAAP) $ 51.9 $ 43.0 $ 51.9 $ 203.8 $ 165.9

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 Operating profit as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 14.4% 15.3% 16.3%

15.8% 14.8% Adjusted operating profit (excluding

impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 22.0% 20.8% 22.8% 22.7% 20.9%

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31,

2019 (Amounts in millions) (Amounts in millions) Profit (GAAP) $ 29.5 $ 29.7 $ 30.9 $ 116.8 $ 105.4 Add: Impairment of goodwill 4.1 – – 4.1 – Add: Share-based compensation expense 8.2 6.8 9.0 37.5 30.3 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3.8 3.9 4.0 15.7 15.8 Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense(1) (2.2) (1.3) (2.0) (8.6) (7.1) Less: Tax impact on amortization of intangible assets(1) (1.1) (1.2) (1.0) (4.0) (4.0) Adjusted Net Income (excluding impairment

of goodwill, share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets, including tax effect* thereon) (non-GAAP) $ 42.4 $ 37.8 $ 40.9 $ 161.4 $ 140.4

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 Profit as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 11.9% 14.1% 12.9%

12.6% 13.0% Adjusted net income (excluding impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets including tax effect thereon) as a percentage of revenue less repair payments (non-GAAP) 18.0% 18.3% 17.9% 18.0% 17.7%

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2019 Basic earnings per ADS (GAAP)

$ 0.59 $ 0.59 $ 0.62

$ 2.35 $ 2.10 Add: Adjustments for impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets 0.32 0.21 0.26 1.15 0.92 Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets * (0.06) (0.04) (0.06) (0.25) (0.22) Adjusted basic earnings per ADS (excluding impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets, including tax effect thereon) (non-GAAP) $ 0.85 $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 3.25 $ 2.80

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2019 Diluted earnings per ADS (GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.60

$ 2.24 $ 2.02 Add: Adjustments for impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets 0.31 0.21 0.25 1.10 0.88 Less: Tax impact on share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets * (0.06) (0.05) (0.05) (0.24) (0.21) Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (excluding impairment of goodwill, share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets, including tax effect thereon) (non-GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 0.73 $ 0.80 $ 3.10 $ 2.69