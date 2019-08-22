WNS Named a 'Leader' by NelsonHall for Advanced Analytics BPS

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Advanced Analytics Business Process Services (BPS) in the Overall market segment.
NelsonHall’s ‘Leader’ category for Advanced Analytics
BPS is based on a company’s ability to meet future client requirements and deliver immediate benefits today. The report highlights WNS’ analytics capabilities, including proprietary industry-aligned analytics platforms, and dedicated analytics product and service offerings across big data management
, spend optimization
, social media
, customer experience (CX)
, and voice-of-the-customer (VOC). The company was also cited for its investments in analytics automation, client self-service, and image/video.
“Our analytics-first approach is enabling incisive insights and improved competitive positioning for our clients. WNS Analytics with its infra-to-insights approach and solutions, is also working on path-breaking engagement and commercial models with marquee brands, leading to a recognition of this nature,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.
Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst at NelsonHall, said: “WNS’ platforms, predictive models, and analytics services address the market reality of highly customized, vertical analytics solutions targeting the next stage of business challenges. As clients move from insights to enhanced real-time decision-making, WNS is well positioned to offer integrated BPS analytics and analytics automation.”
WNS’ Analytics practice has over 2,750 resources including ~300 data scientists supporting more than 90 clients across horizontals and verticals. The analytics practice provides embedded solutions, “as-a-service” offerings, and dedicated Centers of Excellence (COE’s). WNS provides clients with analytics offerings including data processing, big data management, operations, customer experience (CX), customer relationship management (CRM), sales and marketing, risk and fraud detection, supply chain and distribution, social media, finance and accounting (F&A), and industry-specific solutions. Analytics solutions leverage technology and automation including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and image analytics tools.
