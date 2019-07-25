WoBaCo Launches ‘Four of More’ Initiative Innovating Employee Engagement With Wellness-First Culture

Business Wire IndiaWoBaCo
, an upcoming company in corporate wellness, today announced its exclusive Four of More initiative that focuses on employee engagement with its recurring components. With this initiative, WoBaCo will provide its clients a personalized solution that ranges from instant engagement triggers to sustainable motivational benefits. In effect, clients stand to gain from an adapted and agile pool of talent that can handle the increasing speed of work efficiently and effectively.
With a track record of self-fulfilling ROI (return on investment) of over 250%, WoBaCo’s Four of More
initiative can save companies more than INR 1,38,950* on every rupee spent. These savings arise from lowering health and absenteeism costs. Additional benefits are in the form of improved attendance, adapted and engaged employee base, reduced employee turnover and attrition rate, and much more. This also has a significant impact on resource productivity thereby recovering and managing the lost potential cost.
Emphasizing further on the criticality of such programs, Chief Ideator at WoBaCo, Sonal Kumbhat
said, “Wellness at work has now become a business imperative for sustained growth. Globalization, connectedness, technological disruption, while these are here to stay but they also bring along exhaustion and burnout due to increasing speed of work. Need of the hour is to address the needs of employees from a multi-dimensional perspective; that offers not just mind and body recovery but also growth and development opportunities.”
The underlying principle of Four of More
initiative emphasises on recurring triggers that serve engagement, motivation and upskill advantages. In addition, companies can also opt for financial and legal assistance as an added bundled benefit. All in all, the aim is to provide holistic solutions to employees to support their commitment towards growing the business bottom-line.
Source: Businesswire