World’s Largest Hindi Tech Channel Technical Guruji Hits 13 Mn Subscribers

Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as Technical Guruji has hit a milestone of 13 Million subscribers on YouTube. Technical Guruji, channel providing latest updates from the world of tech, has rose to become world’s most subscribed Hindi-Tech YouTube channel since its commencement in 2015.

Gaurav Chaudhary



A young tech-savvy YouTuber Gaurav hails from Rajasthan and is Masters in Micro Electronics from BITS Pilani. Passionate about technology, Gaurav has been an avid YouTuber since day one. His persistent hard-work towards the channel has helped him to be recognized among masses globally.

Currently at number 2 position in technology space around the globe, Technical Guruji channel was recently recognized as ‘World’s Best Technical Influencer’ at Cannes 2019.

Commenting on the milestone, Gaurav Chaudhary says, “I was told to follow my passion and success will follow, but soon realized that nothing can be achieved alone. I am thankful to my viewers for this achievement, I owe it to them. We are now a 13 million family.”

The channel focuses on latest updates and deep-dived information on consumer tech industry. The Daily news updates “Tech Talks” shares information on ongoing developments from the world of consumer electronic. Gadget overview and talking about the latest trends in the consumer technology space aims to educate and spread awareness to its consumer to help them make an informed purchasing decisions.

About Technical Guruji

Technical Guruji, started in the year 2015 and has emerged as one of the most followed channel on Youtube in Technology across the globe. Technical Guruji aka Gaurav Chaudhary is an Engineer by Education, Entrepreneur by Profession, Nano-Science Researcher by Interest and YouTuber by Hobby.