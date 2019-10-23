WPP India CSR Foundation and Shree Ram Welfare Society’s High School ‘Reconnect With the Spirit of Andheri’ at Hastakala 2019

by businesswireindia.com

WPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP in India, partnered with Shree Ram Welfare Society's High School to host Hastakala 2019, an annual initiative created by the students, for the students. Taking place at the school premises, Hastakala aims to provide students with a platform to develop skills in the areas of communication, management and marketing, as well as showcase their creative abilities. Started in 2012 by the Shree Ram Welfare Society's High School to promote the Skill Development India Project, Hastakala has gradually expanded beyond being just an exhibition to becoming a celebration of the community. This year, the event witnessed thousands of students showcasing their creativity to highlight the varied aspects of nature, importance of connecting with our families and peers. They also showcased various artefacts made from recycled products. This day-long student-run initiative was a resounding success with funds being raised, proceeds of which will go towards the school's development. "Hastakala encourages young minds to explore the world of creativity as a pathway to their livelihood while instilling confidence, opportunity to express and developing an entrepreneurial mindset. Over the last two years of our partnership, we are delighted to see the impact this initiative has created in nurturing creativity while imparting entrepreneurial skills." The event was entirely student-led and saw them taking the lead on the entire process from event management to the creation and sale of products. The first-generation learners also had the opportunity to share with their community what they learnt while demonstrating the importance of education and skill development.