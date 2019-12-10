Zihaad Wells to Return to True Religion Apparel as Creative Director

by businesswireindia.com

True Religion Apparel, Inc. announced that Zihaad Wells has been appointed its new Creative Director, effective immediately. Mr. Wells was previously Vice President of Design for True Religion Apparel from 2006 to 2017 and most recently Vice President of Design and Creative at AG Jeans. He will be responsible for product design, marketing and driving the creative direction of the brand. Mr. Wells reports to Michael Buckley, the Chief Executive Officer.

Zihaad Wells has a deep understanding of the branded denim industry across brand, product, wholesale, retail and ecommerce with over 20 years’ experience. Wells started his career for Levi’s Europe, where he worked on Levi’s Red and Levi’s Vintage collections, before coming to True Religion Apparel in 2006.

Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are extremely excited and proud to welcome Zihaad Wells back to True Religion Apparel. Zihaad is one of the leading denim and sportswear creatives in the industry.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wells added, “I am extremely excited to return to True Religion as its Creative Director, it feels like coming home. I look forward to working with Michael and the team to get back to the DNA of what made True Religion an amazing brand, which was the perfect balance of heritage and modernity rooted in iconic Jeanswear.”

About True Religion Apparel, Inc.

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men’s, women’s and kids.

