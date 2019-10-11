Zindagi Ka Lutf Uthao – SonyLIV’s New Short Film ‘LUTF’, Teaches Us to Live Life to the Fullest

Business Wire India
There’s a saying that goes, "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream and that is pretty much the same thing.” Meghna (Mona Singh), lived by this thought since childhood. Ice creams weren’t just her favourite dessert but rather a way of life until it all changed one fine day. How? On World Mental Health Day, the entire world talks about raising awareness and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. And, keeping this as the key driver, Mona Singh’s character Meghna beautifully captures the issue and creates awareness through a short film titled ‘Lutf’, a unique tale that premieres on SonyLIV.
Directed and written by Pratish R. Nair, Lutf stars a powerful ensemble of actors like Mona Singh, Vinay Pathak, Luke Kenny, Usha Nadkarni and Sucharita Tyagi in prominent roles. Keeping ice cream as a metaphor, this 30-minute short film celebrates life in all its nuances and oddities. The film revolves around Meghna Joshi (Mona Singh), a woman and a fear that shadows her life. As she struggles to balance it out with her husband Ravi Joshi and her family, her therapist Dr. Vipul Agarwal (Vinay Pathak) enters and adds another twist. Is it a happy ending? To know more watch the short film streaming on SonyLIV on October 10, 2019 to find out.
Amogh Dusad, Head Content, Partnership and New Initiatives:
“At SonyLIV, our aim is to always push the envelope and bring unique and unheard stories for our viewers, ‘LUTF’ is one such story. The short film address the nuances of mental health and we are happy to showcase a story which captures life’s hardships with ease. The movie also gives out a message to viewers on the content they can expect on SonyLIV. We hope the audience enjoy ‘LUTF’ like all the other content on our platform.”
Mona Singh, actor, Lutf:
“‘LUTF’ conveys a very simple truth about life that intrigued me enough to come on board for this film. There is a lot more scope of experimenting with content nowadays and I am happy to be a part of it. As a person, I do believe in living life to the fullest despite what comes my way, so I could connect to the character of Meghna better.”
Vinay Pathak, actor, Lutf:
It’s always refreshing for an actor to try out new roles and ‘LUTF’ gave me one such opportunity. Within the limitations of time, the film gives out a very subtle message on life and its situations. I hope the audience has as much fun in watching it as we had while filming it.”
Luke Kenny, actor, Lutf:
“As an actor, I have always wanted to explore different roles that can inspire the audience in some way. I am glad our message will reach out to a larger audience through the platform on World Mental Health Day.”
