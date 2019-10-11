Zindagi Ka Lutf Uthao – SonyLIV’s New Short Film ‘LUTF’, Teaches Us to Live Life to the Fullest

by businesswireindia.com

There's a saying that goes, "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream and that is pretty much the same thing." Meghna (Mona Singh), lived by this thought since childhood. Ice creams weren't just her favourite dessert but rather a way of life until it all changed one fine day. How? On World Mental Health Day, the entire world talks about raising awareness and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. And, keeping this as the key driver, Mona Singh's character Meghna beautifully captures the issue and creates awareness through a short film titled 'Lutf', a unique tale that premieres on SonyLIV.Directed and written by Pratish R. Nair, Lutf stars a powerful ensemble of actors like Mona Singh, Vinay Pathak, Luke Kenny, Usha Nadkarni and Sucharita Tyagi in prominent roles. Keeping ice cream as a metaphor, this 30-minute short film celebrates life in all its nuances and oddities. The film revolves around Meghna Joshi (Mona Singh), a woman and a fear that shadows her life. As she struggles to balance it out with her husband Ravi Joshi and her family, her therapist Dr. Vipul Agarwal (Vinay Pathak) enters and adds another twist. Is it a happy ending? To know more watch the short film streaming on SonyLIV on October 10, 2019 to find out.