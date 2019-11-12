ZMC Partners With CommentSold

by businesswireindia.com

CommentSold, Inc. (“CommentSold” or the “Company”) announced that affiliates of private equity firm ZMC have invested in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by CEO Brandon Kruse, CommentSold is a leading provider of multi-channel social commerce technology and managed services to boutique online retailers. The Company provides a variety of commerce enablement services including order intake, payment, fulfillment, live selling tools and analytics which are delivered through a proprietary SaaS platform, allowing customers to sell on social platforms and mobile apps. Mr. Kruse will continue as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“ZMC’s investment will enable CommentSold to continue to offer best in class services, support, and technology for its growing community of retailers,” said Mr. Kruse. “CommentSold will benefit from ZMC’s active involvement and leadership as we continue to grow our customer base, enhance our technology and expand our product offerings.”

“CommentSold’s commerce platform allows an entirely new generation of retailers to thrive online. Brandon has assembled an outstanding team that delivers meaningful results and service levels to its customers,” said Andrew Vogel, Managing Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer at ZMC. “ZMC has been impressed by the Company’s growth and leadership position and is committed to supporting CommentSold’s investments in service and technology. The investment in CommentSold fits ZMC’s thematic focus on outsourced, mission critical technology and services benefiting from the continued shift online of advertising and commerce,” added Mr. Vogel.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Evercore acted as legal advisor and financial advisor to CommentSold, respectively. Lowenstein Sandler LLP acted as legal advisor to ZMC.

About ZMC

ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives that invest and manage a diverse group of media and communications enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC’s investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration with management teams and has a successful track record of actively adding value to portfolio companies. ZMC is currently investing out of ZMC II, L.P. www.zmclp.com

About CommentSold

CommentSold is a social commerce platform that modernizes the way retailers connect to online shoppers, including hosting live sales events and managing day-to-day retail operations with automated invoicing, sales analytics, customer data, and inventory and order management.

