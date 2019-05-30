Zoomcar Brings 100 Percent off on Car Rentals With Its 'LoveYouBack' Initiative

by businesswireindia.com

Zoomcar has completed six years into promoting self-drive and shared mobility solutions in India. On its 6year anniversary, it has come up with a ground-breaking new offer to usher the country into a wave of shared mobility services. Under its new ‘LoveYouBack’ Sale, Zoomcar is giving 100% OFF on all self-drive bookings made on 29-30-31May for booking period from 8June to 25Nov. Which means users get the ride for FREE. Apart from the whopping 100% OFF, the cornerstone of the sale event is the fact that customers get to avail the offer with ZERO Cancellation charges! Which basically immunes them against any kind of loss even if they do advance booking for any period between June’19 to Nov’19 but then cancel it owing to change of plans.Apart from Zoomcar's gigantic offer, Free Flight Vouchers from Paytm Flights and Experiential Holiday Vouchers from Club Mahindra are up for grab. Not only that, there's an assured discount hamper of INR 10,000/- from partners like OYO, Flipkart, Titan, Cleartrip and Paytm on every booking.Commenting on the latest development,, said, “Six years really fly! For Zoomcar, it's been an incredible journey since we pioneered the concept of self-drive rentals in India. From our first city in 2013 to our 47th city in 2019, we've served over 7 million transactions. Nearly 5 million individuals have experienced a Zoomcar over this time. Simply put, this journey wouldn't have been possible without our esteemed customer base. To help show our appreciation, we're giving back a healthy dose of self-drive love in the form of a special anniversary sale to commemorate 6 years on the road. From May 29-31st, we're opening up our vast inventory ever to self-drive enthusiasts to avail 100% OFF on every car booking they make for the booking period between 8June till 25Nov, a once in a generation offers across the board.”Source: Businesswire