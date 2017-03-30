FLASH NEWS China’s president Xi is to meet US President Trump on April 6-7 in Florida, according to Chinese foreign ministry Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit reports Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest man O. Panneerselvam inaugurates RK Nagar party office, releases manifesto for RK Nagar by-polls Hawaii federal judge extends order blocking Trump travel ban reports Electricity tariff for domestic consumers in Uttarakhand hiked by 5.72%

100 join fast to protest against Bhavani dam

Covai Post Network
March 30, 2017

About 100 people from different political parties and organisations today observed one-day fast in protest against Kerala for the construction of a check dam across the Bhavani which will affect water flow to three districts in Tamil Nadu.

Led by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam general secretary K Ramakrishnan, members of the DMK, VCK, MDMK and five other organisations joined the fast in Shivananda Colony.

They blamed the State Government for refusing to act and prevent the dam construction and alleged that Kerala was considering construction of six more.

Ramakrishnan said that these dams would prevent water flow to Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts, leading to severe drinking water shortage and also affecting irrigation.

The State government had to act fast and ensure Central intervention in the matter, the agitators said.

