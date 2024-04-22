Baby with rare & critical liver disease gets new life at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Successful Split liver transplantation surgery by experts saves 1.5 year old child!

Covai Post Network

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has successfully performed one-of-its kind “Split Liver Transplantation” on a 1 1/2 -year old child affected by an inborn condition called Biliary atresia that causes liver failure in children.

This milestone has marked a major achievement in the hospital’s commitment to excellence in pediatric care, liver transplantation and service to younger generation. The hospital has a highly committed team of Liver transplant surgeons Dr.Anand Bharathan, Dr. Jayabal, Dr. Prakash, Dr. Vikash Moond, Liver anaesthesiologist Dr. Prem Chandar and Paediatric HOD Dr. Siddharth Buddhavarappu, Paediatric and Nseonatal intensive care specialists Dr. Krishna sameera, Dr. Indhiradevi who brought a wealth of experience in this procedure and are supported by state of the art equipments and infrastructure.

In split liver transplantation, a whole liver donated by a brain dead donor was split into two parts, one smaller part for this child (for whom whole liver from an adult will not fit because of large size) and a larger part for another adult patient with liver failure. This way, a single brain dead donor simultaneously saved the life of 2 patients with liver failure, maximising the impact of organ donation.

At first, the child’s parents were found to be unfit for donating part of their livers when initial work up was performed for living donor liver transplantation by liver surgeons of the hospital. The child has now recovered well and has returned to normal life in his village near Tiruchengode. The transplantation team was congratulated by Thiru. D. Lakshminarayaswamy, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, the CEO, Medical Director, Medical Superintendent for their successful completion of the surgery and saving the child’s life.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital also offers Liver Transplantation services under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). This enables them to provide life-saving liver transplant operation free of cost for economically backward patients, with their usual high standards of care.