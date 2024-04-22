Casagrand Launches Casagrand Alpine, Contemporary Styled Apartment Community in the Heart of Saravanampatti

Covai Post Network

Beautifying the skylines of Coimbatore, Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers in South India, announced the launch of Casagrand Alpine, a beautifully designed contemporary styled apartment community. Strategically located at Saravanampatti, one of the fastest growing neighborhoods of the city, the project offers 144 thoughtfully designed uber-luxurious 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments with 20+ world class amenities, at an unbelievable price point starting at just ₹46 lakhs, promising residents a celebration of luxury, comfort, and convenience.

Emerging as a beacon of modernity and luxury living, Casagrand Alpine offers residents not just a home, but a gateway to the vibrant pulse of the city. Situated in close proximity to Sathy Road, only 15 minutes away from the established area of Ganapathi, and a mere 5 minutes from the Saravanampatti Junction, this exceptional property grants residents’ effortless access to a diverse array of amenities, convenience, and leisure pursuits. Residents also get to enjoy seamless connectivity to the rest of the city and beyond, owing to its link to major transportation hubs. Complementing its exceptional location, Casagrand Alpine also boasts enviable proximity to prestigious educational institutions, fostering an ideal environment for families seeking to equip their children with a top-tier education. Meanwhile, Saravanampatti IT Park, comprising some of the leading IT giants of the world, allows the working population to commute effortlessly.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Vimesh P, Senior Vice-President of Marketing, Casagrand, said “As Saravanampatti continues its remarkable transformation into Coimbatore’s IT corridor, we at Casagrand are proud to introduce Casagrand Alpine. This strategically located development is set to cater to the growing demand for well-designed residential spaces, sought after by the city’s thriving workforce. The project goes beyond offering mere living spaces and provides a holistic living environment with each element designed with an unwavering dedication to surpassing the established standards of opulent lifestyle while fostering a sense of community. With this launch, the project represents a prime opportunity for homebuyers to live, work, and thrive in the heart of Coimbatore’s dynamic landscape”.

Moreover the apartment- community boasts ample open spaces with 100% Vaastu Compliant homes and 7000 sq.ft of landscaped podiums, strategically designed to maximize natural light, ventilation, and outdoor recreational activities. From lush greenery to well-appointed seating areas, the 1.4-acre apartment community exudes tranquility and serenity, with 55% of open space areas enhancing the efficiency of the building footprint. Boasting over 20 lifestyle amenities such as a fully-equipped gym, multipurpose hall, mini-theater, party lawn, and barbecue counter, residents find themselves immerse fully equipped leisure and entertainment choices. Moreover, the expansive 3500 sq.ft club space provides an indoor sanctuary for relaxation and socializing, transforming each day into a rejuvenating retreat.