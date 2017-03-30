FLASH NEWS China’s president Xi is to meet US President Trump on April 6-7 in Florida, according to Chinese foreign ministry Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit reports Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest man O. Panneerselvam inaugurates RK Nagar party office, releases manifesto for RK Nagar by-polls Hawaii federal judge extends order blocking Trump travel ban reports Electricity tariff for domestic consumers in Uttarakhand hiked by 5.72%

Coimbatore


14,000 lorries off the roads in three districts

Covai Post Network
March 30, 2017
In response to the call by South India Lorry Owners Association for an indefinite strike, over 14,000 lorries remained off the roads in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nilgiris district, affecting business of over Rs. 150 crore.

The association decided to go on strike protesting against the increase in third party insurance premium and also hike in VAT on petrol and diesel by Tamil Nadu Government.

In Coimbatore district alone, about 4,500 lorries did not ply affecting inter-state business worth over Rs.75 crore, Coimbatore Lorry owners Association president, Kaliyaperumal said.

“Lorries coming into the district from other States were stopped mid way,” he added.

In Tirupur, some 8,000 lorries were off the roads, affecting the transportation of knitwear items and also fabrics from nearby Palladam.

About 1,500 lorries stopped plying in Nilgiris district, from where teas were sent to other States.

Parcel bookings were stopped before three days by the booking agents to express solidarity with the striking lorry owners.

