150 ICU staff get KMCH update training

Kovai Medical Center Hospital (KMCH) conducted a ‘KMCH ICU update’ programme at Indian Medical Association hall in Salem recently.

The programme had six lectures and four workshops and the inaugural session was attended by IMA Salem president Dr M.K.Selvakkalajiyam and secretary P.Saralabai, besides Dr.P.Vivekananthan , Dr.T.Gopinathan and Dr.S.Ashok kumar from the hospital department of critical care medicine. It was attended by 150 nurses, technicians and paramedical staff.

The main objective of the programme was to train critical care nurses and paramedics with basics and latest developments. They were trained on various aspects like trauma care, basic and advanced cardiac life support, hemodynamic monitoring, mechanical ventilator care, treating poison cases, infection control in ICU and transport of critically ill patients, according to Dr Vivekananthan.

It is a theme-based continuing medical education. The last two programs were conducted at Karur and Erode, he added.