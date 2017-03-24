FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


150 ICU staff get KMCH update training

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017

Kovai Medical Center Hospital (KMCH) conducted a ‘KMCH ICU update’ programme at Indian Medical Association hall in Salem recently.

The programme had six lectures and four workshops and the inaugural session was attended by IMA Salem president Dr M.K.Selvakkalajiyam and secretary P.Saralabai, besides Dr.P.Vivekananthan , Dr.T.Gopinathan and Dr.S.Ashok kumar from the hospital department of critical care medicine. It was attended by 150 nurses, technicians and paramedical staff.

The main objective of the programme was to train critical care nurses and paramedics with basics and latest developments. They were trained on various aspects like trauma care, basic and advanced cardiac life support, hemodynamic monitoring, mechanical ventilator care, treating poison cases, infection control in ICU and transport of critically ill patients, according to Dr Vivekananthan.

It is a theme-based continuing medical education. The last two programs were conducted at Karur and Erode, he added.

