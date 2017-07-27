3-day short film festival begins

The three-day Coimbatore edition of Chennai International Short Film Festival began here today.

Inaugurating the event at GRD Damodaran College of Science, Dr. K. Hariharan Krishnan, Professor, Ashoka University, Delhi said short films were important as they connected with depth of moral ethics. ”Economics of Indian cinema is poor. Almost 85 per cent of Indian films are flop and the total turnover of entire Indian cinema is just Rs.15,000 crore only,” he said.

“When people approach a producer to make a Rs. 5 crore budget film, they first tell him to make one with Rs. 30 lakh budget,” he added.

The short films will be screened at Rukmini Damodaran Hall in GRD college and GRD school AV room.