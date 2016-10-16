A young crooner sings on a social cause

R Shruti, a class eight student from the Bharathi Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore, has crooned a “No food waste” anthem on the occasion of World Food Day today. The anthem, produced by social organisation No Food Waste India, has music composed by R Rajprathap, while the lyrics were penned by Bala.

Talking to Covai Post Shruti, 12, said, “I felt very happy to sing a song on such an occasion. My parents were very encouraging and the Coimbatore Commissioner Vijay Karthikeyan also praised me and asked me to continue singing.” She loved the experience of recording a song in a studio.

Shruthi is training in Carnatic vocals and loves learning cinema song, helped by her father C S Rajesh Venugopal, who also has a singing talent. She is a fan of Ilayaraja’s music and Janaki’s singing, and aims to balance a career as a doctor and playback singer.

Shruti’s father, who is a junior engineer in Coimbatore Corporation said, “I felt proud and happy that my daughter sang this song. She sounded very matured. The credit for it goes to the music director and her music teacher Sujatha.”

Talking about the song Karthikeyan said, “The corporation is always ready to support projects such as these by youngsters,” adding that he was thrilled that the district has such vibrant youngsters.