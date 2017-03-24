ASC, IAF, Central, Southern Railways, WB make it on day 3

ASC Bengaluru defeated Customs and Central Excise Kochi 73-46 in the men’s section of the 31st Federation Cup Basketball Championship on the third day, today.

The winners led 53-35 at half time and Isaac Thomas scored 18 and Jeetendra Singh 8, while both Edrick and Pony potted nine points each for the losers.

In another match Indian Air Force defeated Ludhina Basketball Academy 95-80, with G Narendar and Hemanth Kairon scoring 26 and 23 points, respectively, and Arshpreet Singh 24 points for the losers.

In the closely contested third match, Central Railways defeated Income Tax, Gujarat, 68-63.

In the women’s section Southern Railways beat Punjab 65-52. Raj Priya potted 15 and Amesha 14 for Railways and Gagandeep Kaur 16 and Amanpreet 14 for Punjab. Southern Railways led 31-23 at half time.

In the second match, West Bengal defeated Delhi 79-50 with Geetha and Anjana scoring 19 and 15 points, and Shakiba and Brinzy potted 11 points each for Delhi.

In the last match, Kerala women beat Tamil Nadu 73-61.