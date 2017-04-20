Bharathiar signs MoU with Johannesburg varsity

Bharathiar University here signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

It aims to have cooperation on academic activities, paving the way for a fine blend of academic learning and hands-on experience in research for students of both the varsities.

The scope of the MoU includes exchange of academic employees for research, teaching and pursuing of special courses; student exchange and study abroad programmes and collaborative research programmes; exchange of postgraduate students for specific research projects or courses of interest and importance, a varsity statement said.

As part of the deal, Prof. Parimelazhagan from the botany department and Prof Heidi Abrahamse, Director, Laser Institute department of health sciences of the South African university, received funds for collaborated research in breast cancer.

The MoU was signed by Prof. B. Vanitha, Registrar-In-Charge of Bharathiar University, and Prof Swart, Dean of health sciences of the University of Johannesburg.