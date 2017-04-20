FLASH NEWS Sensex rises 85.82 points to end at 29,422.39; Nifty up 32.90 points to 9,136.40 EX-SP of Gurdaspur Salwinder Singh surrendered before Punjab police after he was booked in a rape case in 2016 Supreme Court allows NDMC to e-auction hotel Taj Mansingh, presently run by Tata Group firm IHCL Russian think tank planned to sway US election: Documents Punjab doubles OBC quota in educational institutes to 10% Son of world’s oldest person dies aged 97 Indian-American CEO faces 30 days jail for abusing wife Giant iceberg appears off coast of small Canadian town Myntra acquires Bengaluru-based logistics startup InLogg 50% of India’s energy capacity from non-fossils fuels by ’27

Coimbatore


Bharathiar signs MoU with Johannesburg varsity

Covai Post Network
April 20, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Bharathiar University here signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

It aims to have cooperation on academic activities, paving the way for a fine blend of academic learning and hands-on experience in research for students of both the varsities.

The scope of the MoU includes exchange of academic employees for research, teaching and pursuing of special courses; student exchange and study abroad programmes and collaborative research programmes; exchange of postgraduate students for specific research projects or courses of interest and importance, a varsity statement said.

As part of the deal, Prof. Parimelazhagan from the botany department and Prof Heidi Abrahamse, Director, Laser Institute department of health sciences of the South African university, received funds for collaborated research in breast cancer.

The MoU was signed by Prof. B. Vanitha, Registrar-In-Charge of Bharathiar University, and Prof Swart, Dean of health sciences of the University of Johannesburg.

