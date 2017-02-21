FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Coimbatore


Black flag demo against PM for neglecting TN’s water interests

Covai Post Network
February 21, 2017

Protesting against the BJP-led Government at the Centre for neglecting the interests of Tamil Nadu, the Bhavani Check Dam Agitation Committee today decided to stage black flag demonstration, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on February 24.

Despite having authority and control over all the water disputes, the Centre failed to constitute Cauvery Management Board, thus neglecting the interests of Tamil Nadu and extending support to Karnataka, the committee Convener, K. Ramakrishnan said.

Similarly, the Centre was refusing to interfere in construction activities of check dams across Bhavani river in Thekkupatti and Pambaru in Amaravathi by Kerala and also dam at Mekedatu by Karnataka, indicating that BJP-led government was totally functioning against Tamil Nadu with regard to water disputes, he said.

In view of this, the committee, with support of like minded parties and organisations will stage a black demonstration against Modi, who is scheduled to visit the city to attend a function in Isha Yoga Centre on February 24, he said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS