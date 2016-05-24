FLASH NEWS IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperature across the country My job is to represent USA, not the world: Donald Trump 15-year-old Indian para shooter sets junior world record ABVP sacks its 2 members arrested for attacking students 4-yr-old boys indulging in stone pelting in Valley: Report 4,527 women were raped last year in Madhya Pradesh: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Virat Kohli will come back bigger and stronger: Starc Govt felicitates Dipa Karmakar, 6 Olympians from NE states Flintoff picks Sachin and Kohli in his Dream T20 XI

Coimbatore


Bus catches fire, passengers unharmed

Covai Post Network
May 24, 2016

Nearly 30 passengers of a Coimbatore city bus today had a miraculous escape when the state-owned bus caught fire near the railway station.

The bus was on its way from Kovaipudur to Ganapati, when smoke began to emanate from the gear box, while navigating a speed breaker near Variety Hall. When the smoke thickened, the passengers panicked and raised an alarm. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle. Soon, there were sparks and a fire broke out.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle through the side door to bring water. Passengers managed to run out of the bus through the doors and the windows.

Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot even as shopkeepers from nearby areas tried to douse the fire by pouring water.

Officials of the Regional Transport Office who inspected the bus said that it could have become a serious accident had the diesel tank exploded.

