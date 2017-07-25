City college bags Texas Instruments’ Chairman’s award

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology College has bagged Chairman’s Award for the best innovative product for the Texas Instruments India Innovation Challenge Design Contest 2016, for their innovation on ‘Watchdog for Agriculture Farms’.

This was announced at the grand finale at IIM-Bangalore and was presided by top minds in academia and industry – Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, N.S. Raghavan, Harkesh Kumar Mittal, Dr. Anita Gupta, Prof. G Raghuram, Dr. Peter Balyta and Sanjay Srivastava.

The first runner up for the Texas Instruments IICDC 2016 is the team from IIT Kharagpur for their innovation on tracking sleep disorder and the second runner up is from Dream Institute of Technology, West Bengal for their innovative solution on safety ensuring wearable, a company release said today.

Total 30 teams participated in the finals which received Rs.1.5 crore as product development fund and 10 teams will receive Rs. 2 crore seed fund and opportunity to be incubated at NSRCEL, IIM-B.

The 2016 TI IICDC saw participation from 11,000 engineering students across 624 colleges in India, it said.

