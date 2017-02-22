CMA holds annual management day

The Coimbatore Management Association celebrated its Annual Management Day on Tuesday.

CMA president Dr. O.A. Balasubramaniam welcomed the gathering of around 300 members.

Mr Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman & Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds Ltd Chennai, was the chief guest. “I have seen lot of Textile mills, casting boundaries, jewellery shops here. Everyone is working hard. But to make their business No 1 a different thinking is needed. Every year around 2 million MBA and engineering students get placements. Talented men and women in industries can give the best,” he said.

The annual function presents awards. This year’s best entrepreneur award went to P. Sundararajan, Chairman and Managing Director of S.P. Apparels Limited, Coimbatore. The Best SME Entrepreneur award was bagged by Anand Purushothaman, CEO of Payoda Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore and Ranjana Singha, managing director of Café Totaram, received the best woman entrepreneur award given to Ranjana Singha MD, Café Totaram Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore.

CMA also gave awards for the best student chapter college, best chapter college students, best management students and for the simulation game.