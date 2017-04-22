FLASH NEWS Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district; 2 terrorists believed to be hiding Kamal Haasan congratulates Sathyaraj, who plays Katappa in Baahubali, for expressing regret over his controversial remarks China’s 1st unmanned Cargo Spacecraft successfully completes automated docking with the orbiting Tiangong-2 Spacelab Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dhinakaran appears before Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the case Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh 13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP BCCI refuses to give discount on footage for Sachin’s biopic Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad Pro-Kannada activists withdraw protest and call off bandh against Baahubali 2, reports Andhra Pradesh sets up welfare board for transgenders

Coimbatore


Coimbatore marches for science

Covai Post Network
April 22, 2017

Joining the rest of the world in an effort to create awareness about science and technology among fellow Coimbatoreans, close to 100 people from different walks of life took out a marched for science here on Saturday.

Held as a part of the ‘Earth Hour’ commemoration, the ‘March for Science’ was also held in 300 other cities across 40 countries with the participation of over 10 million people out to create awareness about the importance and right usage of science.

Inaugurating the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Traffic S. Saravanan said the country was growing in science and technology. “We are seeing advancements regularly in science here, yet our country is still unable to get a Nobel Prize. It should happen soon,” he hoped.

Deepak Varma, member of the School of Science that organised the event, said details of the event would be sent to March for Science organisation based in Washington for update.

Participants walked the entire stretch of Race Course holding placards.

