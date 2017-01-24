FLASH NEWS Venus Williams has reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in 14 years Federer to face compatriot Wawrinka in Aus Open semifinal Vijay Mallya charged by CBI in IDBI bank loan default case, chargesheet also filed against bank’s ex-chairman Supreme Court transfers Ganga cleaning and sewage treatment case to the National Green Tribunal UK Supreme Court says Parliament must start the Brexit process Okinawa launches electric scooter in India at ₹43,700 Aircel-Maxis case: Special CBI court to pronounce order on framing of charges against ex-minister Dayanidhi Maran, others on Feb 2 Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists at Khimber’s Hadoora area in Ganderbal district,J&K,reports

Coimbatore Vizha from Jan 27

Covai Post Network
January 24, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The ninth edition of Coimbatore Vizha would begin on January 27.

Organised by the Young Indians (Yi) jointly with various corporates, associations, NGOs and individuals, the festival showcases the spirit of the city in a colourful and traditional way.

Speaking at a function where the festival mascot was unveiled, B. Praveen Kumar, Convener of Coimbatore Vizha, said the festival would be a platform for the people of the city to experience the feeling of togetherness.

A video on Coimbatore was also released on the occasion. Shankar Vanavarayar, Core Committee Member, Coimbatore Vizha and Joint Correspondent, Kumaraguru College of Technology was also present.

The festival would conclude on February 5.

