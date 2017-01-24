Coimbatore Vizha from Jan 27

The ninth edition of Coimbatore Vizha would begin on January 27.

Organised by the Young Indians (Yi) jointly with various corporates, associations, NGOs and individuals, the festival showcases the spirit of the city in a colourful and traditional way.

Speaking at a function where the festival mascot was unveiled, B. Praveen Kumar, Convener of Coimbatore Vizha, said the festival would be a platform for the people of the city to experience the feeling of togetherness.

A video on Coimbatore was also released on the occasion. Shankar Vanavarayar, Core Committee Member, Coimbatore Vizha and Joint Correspondent, Kumaraguru College of Technology was also present.

The festival would conclude on February 5.