College students give face lift to school

When R. Aravind and his four friends decided to renovate a school for their CSR project, they came across a Athat Jamath School, which was in ruins, at Karumbukadai.

The next 20 days were hectic for the five students of Post Graduate Diploma in Management of the PSG Institute of Management. Now the school not only has a new look, but also a hygienic environment.

“We found this school with the help of the Aram Foundation Charitable Trust. Then we analysed the problem,” said Aravind.

Aravind and his classmates O.S. Hemanth, P. Shanmathy, Liz Elizabeth Pauly and Shilpa Suzanna Mathew found out that the school lacked sanitary facilities and needed a complete whitewash and painting. For all this they needed money.

“We collected funds from our college friends. Campaigning through social media proved very helpful and we were able to arrange close to Rs. 55000 through that,” said Aravind, adding that people from other countries including Dubai and Singapore also contributed for the cause.

The team also received Rs. 20,000 from Aram Foundation.

“The work, that began on April 1 was completed very fast and the school was handed over to the management on April 18. Gifts were provided to the students,” Aravind added.

Appreciating the students’ efforts, a teacher from the school said that people should take cue from this and help schools with needs.