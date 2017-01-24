CoP blames anti-social elements, social media

Blaming anti-social elements and the social media for spreading rumours that resulted in violence during the fag end of pro-Jallikattu protest, Cit Police Commissioner A. Amalaraj said that action would be taken against those who were involved in violence.

Briefing media persons here today, the Commissioner said that it was because of the perpetrators that police was forced to take action, including lathicharge, on the protesters.

“We have identified certain religious and anti-social organisations and certain individuals who were operating within the crowd. They were raising unwanted slogans against the Government,” he said.

Claiming that members of those organisations were involved in violence, Amalraj said, “we are analysing the footage of 4000 CCTV cameras in the city and action will be taken after that.”

Amalraj appealed to the youth not to spread rumours on social media. “Some organisations are using the youth to spread hatred and instigate violence. People should be aware of all this,” he said.