CRPF passing out parade: 22 officers, 165 SIs dedicate themselves to serve the nation

The CRPF Additional Director-General (Training), Delhi, Abhay, today reviewed the Parade-cum-Attestation Ceremony of 22 Officers and 165 Sub-Inspectors including 15 Mahila Sub-Inspectors at the Central Training College (CTC), on the city outskirts.

Three batches – 14th batch of Departmentally Enlisted Gazetted Officers, 89th batch of Directly Appointed Subordinate Officers and 16th Batch of Departmentally Enlisted Subordinate Officers took their oath and have dedicated themselves to serve the nation by upholding the law of the country.

Abhay presented the awards to the medal winners and lauded the commendable training imparted by Coimbatore CTC.

IG and CTC Principal B.S. Chauhan congratulated the young officers and subordinate officers and wished them a bright carrier in the force.

CRPF, raised in 1939 as Crown Representative Police, has a distinction of being the world’s largest paramilitary force with 240 battalions including 10 of the Rapid Action Force, 10 battalions of CoBRA, six mahila battalions.

CTC is the prestigious training institute of the force which conducts basic courses for subordinate officers and various specialised and in-service courses, not only for CRPF personnel but also for other Central armed police forces and State police forces.

In recognition of the role played by CTCs in importing training to force personnel, the Centre upgraded the post of Principals in these institutes from Deputy Inspector General to Inspector General. Chauhan has recently joined as first Principal/IG of this training institute.

During their training, the officers were put through very systematic and well researched training curriculum in both outdoor as well as in indoor subjects. Subjects relating to internal security and global terrorism were also taught in depth to enable these young gazetted and subordinate officers to face the present day challenges confidently and efficiently.

Apart from these, they have been put through extensive jungle exercises, so that they can effectively counter anti national elements operating in the jungles. The trainees have also been sensitised on human rights and, gender bias social issues.