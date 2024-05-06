Stanes Garden Centre to Host Fun-Filled Summer Camp for Kids

Covai Post Network

Stanes Garden Centre is excited to announce its upcoming Kids Summer Camp, a fun and creative four-day event designed specifically for children aged 7 to 14. The camp will run from 13th May 2024 to 16th May 2024, taking place daily from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Stanes Garden Centre, located at 1599 Trichy Road, Coimbatore.

For a registration fee of just ₹999, each participant will receive all necessary learning materials and enjoy a variety of engaging activities tailored to spark creativity and a love for nature. The schedule includes:

Day 1: Pot Painting – Unleash your child’s artistic skills as they decorate their own pots.

Day 2: Seedball Making and Manure Making – Learn about sustainable gardening practices.

Day 3: Storytelling – Engage in captivating stories that inspire and entertain.

Day 4: Lemonade Squash Making – Cool down with a lesson on making this refreshing summer drink.

This summer camp not only offers a great way for kids to learn new skills but also provides a fun environment to interact with peers and explore the wonders of gardening and creativity.

Spaces are limited, so we encourage parents to register their children as soon as possible. To register, Type “Sema Summer” [Space] (Name) and send WhatsApp to 80159 00770.