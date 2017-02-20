FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

Coimbatore


Diesel version of Audi A4 launched

Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

German Luxury car manufacturer Audi today launched the diesel version of its popular all-new A4-Audi A4 35TDI in the region.

The new car is up to 120 KG lighter than its predecessor due to the adoption of intelligent material mix and there is seven per cent improvement in power and seven per cent improvement in fuel efficiency, CEO of Audi Coimbatore, Arun S K told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

Stating that the prices start at Rs.41.16 lakh ex-show room, he said that it offers an array of intelligent technologies including the Audi virtual cockpit, Audi Smartphone interface and new Audi MMI Display. As more vehicles are being delivered, there will lesser waiting period of 15 days, Arun said.

