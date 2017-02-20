Diesel version of Audi A4 launched

German Luxury car manufacturer Audi today launched the diesel version of its popular all-new A4-Audi A4 35TDI in the region.

The new car is up to 120 KG lighter than its predecessor due to the adoption of intelligent material mix and there is seven per cent improvement in power and seven per cent improvement in fuel efficiency, CEO of Audi Coimbatore, Arun S K told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

Stating that the prices start at Rs.41.16 lakh ex-show room, he said that it offers an array of intelligent technologies including the Audi virtual cockpit, Audi Smartphone interface and new Audi MMI Display. As more vehicles are being delivered, there will lesser waiting period of 15 days, Arun said.