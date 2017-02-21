DMK to move no-confidence motion against Speaker Dhanpal

Chennai: The opposition DMK has mounted a full-scale war against TN Assembly speaker for his alleged partisan approach in helping Edapaddi Palanisamy government to win trust vote.

Incidentally, DMK and its working president MK Stalin consider the speaker as part and parcel of the ruling establishment and charge him with deliberate attempts to drown the peoples voice.

The entire state, Stalin said knew how the MLAs of the ruling party were kept almost like in jail at Kuvathur resort, but the speaker never allowed the issue to be raised properly and the opposition kept asking the right questions but no answers were forthcoming from the treasury benches or a direction from the speaker.

On Monday, Stalin launched into a scathing criticism of the “mafia raj” and how a convicted person will be remote controlling the government from Bengaluru central jail, he followed it up on Tuesday with an all-attack against the speaker, P Dhanpal.

Edapaddi Palanisamy won the vote of confidence on Saturday amid pandemonium and unsavoury incidents that brought down the prestige of the assembly and the image of the MLAs in the process. The speaker, P Dhanpal, came in for physical assault from the DMK MLAs, following which he ordered their eviction. Congress too walked out of the assembly, which then passed the trust vote with 122 – 11 in favour of Palanisamy.

Stalin skirted questions on the behaviour of the DMK MLAs, but declared on Tuesday that the DMK has given a notice for no confidence motion against the speaker.

Stalin told media persons at Secretariat complex that a letter to move the no-confidence motion was handed over to assembly secretary AMP Jamaluddeen. A copy of the same has also been handed over to the speaker, he said.

The DMK has sought to the move motion against the speaker as it firmly believed that the speaker had allegedly acted with ulterior motives on Saturday.

The DMK is also planning to escalate the fight further by taking it to the President. Already, the DMK has moved the Madras High Court against the trust vote, seeking the quashing of the Saturday proceedings.

This case will be taken up by the Madras High Court on Wednesday.