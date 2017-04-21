FLASH NEWS Sensex falls 57.09 points to end at 29,365.30; Nifty down 17 points to 9,119.40 Kamal Haasan summoned to court over his Mahabharata remarks. Hindu Makkal Katchi, a fringe group, filed a case against him Baahubali 2 actor Sathyaraj: ‘I would like to apologise for statement made 9 years back’ Supreme Court disposes of a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to ensure that the Kohinoor diamond is brought back Madurai bench of Madras High Court dismisses petition in Dhanush paternity case Prosecutors say 28-year-old German-Russian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund team bus Policeman killed in Paris attack, ISIS claims responsibility Internet providers ordered to ban child sexual abuse content Our work will be affected if FIRs are filed against us: Army Mumbai Indians complete their highest successful IPL chase

Coimbatore


Edappadi camp announces panel for talks, OPS team to name members soon

Covai Post Network
April 21, 2017

The prospects of merger of the two warring factions of the AIADMK looked bright, with both groups today announcing committees for holding talks.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting of senior leaders at party headquarters. The group named a seven-member group, led by Rajya Sabha member R. Vaithilingam, to hold talks with the Panneerselvam camp. The other members are State Ministers P. Thangamani, K.A. Sengottaiyan, S.P. Velumani, D. Jayakumar, Dindigul Srinivasan and C.Ve. Shanmugam.

“Whenever they (Panneerselvam’s group) are ready, we will hold talks,” Vaithilingam told reporters.
According to sources, Palaniswami instructed instructed the members not to express their personnel views after the opposite camp felt “insulted” following remarks made by a certain senior ruling party leaders.

Similarly, the Panneerselvam camp also announced that a committee would be be formed soon to hold talks, considering the interests of the party cadres.
Senior leader in the Panneerselvam camp and former Minister K.P. Munusamy said the names of committee members would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister J. Jayalatihaa’s niece Deepa’s husband Madhavan launched his party – MGR JJ DMK. He said that his party would unite the AIADMK.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS