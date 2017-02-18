Empowering women entrepreneurs

Coimbatore being an entrepreneur hub, the women of the city are no less enterprising than their male counterparts. To empower women entrepreneurs, the Coimbatore Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation is conducting ‘FLO Bazaar 2017’ on Feb 18 and 19 from 10 am to 8 pm at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam.

The event was inaugurated by Suguna Lakshmi Narayanasamy, Managing Trustee, Suguna Group of Institutions.

The objective of the bazaar is to enable women entrepreneurs to gain contacts, network, know more suppliers, customers, etc. and also get to know the latest trends and updates in their respective industries.

Businesswomen at the grassroots, middle and top will benefit from this event; free stalls are provided for entrepreneurs at the grassroots and members of self-help groups to exhibit their products, according to a press release.

Stalls of sarees, salwars, footwear, terracotta jewellery, personal accessories, linen, home decor gifts, eco-friendly products and engineering products will be put up at the bazaar.