FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


Empowering women entrepreneurs

Covai Post Network
February 18, 2017

Coimbatore being an entrepreneur hub, the women of the city are no less enterprising than their male counterparts. To empower women entrepreneurs, the Coimbatore Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation is conducting ‘FLO Bazaar 2017’ on Feb 18 and 19 from 10 am to 8 pm at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam.

The event was inaugurated by Suguna Lakshmi Narayanasamy, Managing Trustee, Suguna Group of Institutions.

The objective of the bazaar is to enable women entrepreneurs to gain contacts, network, know more suppliers, customers, etc. and also get to know the latest trends and updates in their respective industries.

Businesswomen at the grassroots, middle and top will benefit from this event; free stalls are provided for entrepreneurs at the grassroots and members of self-help groups to exhibit their products, according to a press release.

Stalls of sarees, salwars, footwear, terracotta jewellery, personal accessories, linen, home decor gifts, eco-friendly products and engineering products will be put up at the bazaar.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS