City-based NGO Aroha, that has been providing support for children suffering from cancer, today organised an awareness programme at Brookefields Mall.

“Cancer is not age specific. Even a six-year-old can get this dreaded diseases,” said Bindu Nair, Managing Trustee of Aroha, that has been extending support to cancer-affected children below the age of 18, whose family annual income is below three lakhs.

Six children were today presented with gifts. “With the help of private firms and schools we are able to sponsor these gifts to the children,” she said.

A parent, whose child was presented with gifts, thanked the NGO for extending help in treating their children.