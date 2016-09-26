Farmer hacks drunken son to death

Thanjavur: An agricultural worker hacked his drunken son to death near Papanasam last night, after the latter stabbed his mother over a dispute.

Bhagyaraj, 32, a habitual drunkard, residing at Anna Nagar Thoppu in Arunthavapuram village in Papanasam taluk, used to quarrel with his father frequently demanding his share of family property and also asking to be married off.

Following another quarrel between Bhagyaraj and father Ganesan last night, the farmer stabbed his mother Vedhavalli with a knife. A furious Ganesan took up his sickle, chased after Bhagyaraj, who had run away, and hacked him continually. Bhagyaraj died on the spot.

Vedhavalli was reportedly admitted to a private hospital.

On being informed, Ammapettai police retrieved Bhagyaraj’s body and sent it to the government hospital in Papanasam for postmortem. Police has registered a case and further investigation is on. Police is on the lookout for Ganesan who is absconding.