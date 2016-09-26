FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Coimbatore


Farmer hacks drunken son to death

Covai Post Network
September 26, 2016

Thanjavur: An agricultural worker hacked his drunken son to death near Papanasam last night, after the latter stabbed his mother over a dispute.

Bhagyaraj, 32, a habitual drunkard, residing at Anna Nagar Thoppu in Arunthavapuram village in Papanasam taluk, used to quarrel with his father frequently demanding his share of family property and also asking to be married off.

Following another quarrel between Bhagyaraj and father Ganesan last night, the farmer stabbed his mother Vedhavalli with a knife. A furious Ganesan took up his sickle, chased after Bhagyaraj, who had run away, and hacked him continually. Bhagyaraj died on the spot.

Vedhavalli was reportedly admitted to a private hospital.

On being informed, Ammapettai police retrieved Bhagyaraj’s body and sent it to the government hospital in Papanasam for postmortem. Police has registered a case and further investigation is on. Police is on the lookout for Ganesan who is absconding.

