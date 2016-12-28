FLASH NEWS Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur ED arrests Kotak Mahindra bank manager in Delhi over fake a/cs. Manager was allegedly involved in illegal currency conversion Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre

Coimbatore


Finding expression in creating and then, dismantling

Jiji Ann Cherian
December 28, 2016

Kochi: They are whacky, make you sit back and contemplate, and at times urge you to get under the skin of the artist and explore his or her creative sensibilities. The installations exhibited at the Kochi Muziris Biennale 2016 are a rare treat to art lovers and one that stands out for its intricate detailing is Hyderabad-based artist Dia Mehta Bhupal’s lifesize installation, The Public Toilet, made out of rolls and rolls of recycled paper.

“Sometimes, it takes me years to complete one model. I start by rolling pieces of old magazine paper, which I use to create my sets,” says Dia. “After assembling a whole set, I take photographs of it and then dismantle the whole thing,” says the spunky artist. “Only my close group of friends and family have seen the real sets till date.”

Though she feels this seems to be not normal for those who perceive her art. “Creating and dismantling is how I find expression in art,” says Dia, whose earlier work consisted of a bookstore installation, where she ‘created’ 2,888 books.

When not dabbling in art, Dia loves exploring life through the photographer’s lens. Some of her photographs from the series Mind The Gap are also at the Biennale.

“Life, for me, is all about exploring. When I am not making art, I am taking photographs,” she says.

Her turning point as a photographer came during her student days at Parson’s School of Design, New York. “I was a student there when people were still dabbling with both film and digital photography, so I got to learn both. I can develop a picture in a dark room if I wanted to,” says the stunning artist.

Dia’s love for photography has taken her far and wide. “I have been very lucky to have travelled extensively. One of my favourite shoots was at the Kumbh Mela. I love shooting in the Himalayas too.”

Dia has participated in various exhibitions across the globe, including at China’s Guangzhou International Art Fair and the Dubai Art Fair.

