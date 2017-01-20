FLASH NEWS Railways cancels trains to south Tamil Nadu Jallikattu row: Governor to hold discussion on emergency ordinance Jallikattu row: Union law Ministry approves the emergency ordinance Protest for Jallikattu crosses the 100 hour mark in TN Jallikattu row: AIADMK Official lawmakers to meet President Pranab Mukherjee tomorrow at 2 PM Rajinikanth arrives for Jallikattu protest in Chennai organised by film artistes body Nadigar Sangam UP Polls: Shivpal Yadav features on Samajwadi Party’s list of 191 candidates, released just now Malaysia announces cash reward for info on missing MH370

Coimbatore


Helping them connect with the world

A.T. Jahar
January 20, 2017

When volunteers and several associations were busy providing the protesters at VOC Grounds with food and water, K. Subramaniyan was busy helping the students and others charge their mobiles.

An electrician by profession, Subramaniyan, arrived at the venue with a 12 volt power back up battery, two spike booster with eight sockets and different chargers.

It was an unexpected help for those who have been camping there for the last four days. “We got food and water. But we never even thought about our phones. Subramaniyan arrived here like an angel with everything that is required to charge the mobiles. Cell phones have played a major role in this agitation,” said L. Rajkumar, a student.

“I am a resident of Ganapathy in Coimbatore. I love Jallikattu and have witnessed it for several years with my friends in Madurai. I wanted to do my bit now. Being an electrician, I decided to help them this way,” he said.

