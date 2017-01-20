Helping them connect with the world

When volunteers and several associations were busy providing the protesters at VOC Grounds with food and water, K. Subramaniyan was busy helping the students and others charge their mobiles.

An electrician by profession, Subramaniyan, arrived at the venue with a 12 volt power back up battery, two spike booster with eight sockets and different chargers.

It was an unexpected help for those who have been camping there for the last four days. “We got food and water. But we never even thought about our phones. Subramaniyan arrived here like an angel with everything that is required to charge the mobiles. Cell phones have played a major role in this agitation,” said L. Rajkumar, a student.

“I am a resident of Ganapathy in Coimbatore. I love Jallikattu and have witnessed it for several years with my friends in Madurai. I wanted to do my bit now. Being an electrician, I decided to help them this way,” he said.