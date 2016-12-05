Jayalalithaa ‘very critical’, on ECMO support

AIADMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who suffered a cardiac arrest last evening, continues to be ‘very critical’ and her condition was being monitored by a team of experts.

A bulletin issued by the Apollo Hospitals, where has been admitted since September 22, today said Jayalalithaa continues to be ‘very critical’ and is on ECMO and other life support systems.

She is on ECMO and other life support systems. The Honourable Chief Minister is being treated and closely monitored by a team of experts. — Apollo Hospitals (@HospitalsApollo) December 5, 2016

”The Honourable Chief Minister is being treated and closely monitored by a team of experts,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu was rushing to Chennai from New Delhi to visit her at the hospital.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who air dashed from Mumbai late last night and spent 10 minutes at the hospital, and enquired about her health condition.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, who has been in constant touch with the Apollo Hospital and the State Government, apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Jayalalithaa’s health condition.

Nadda said a team of four specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have rushed to Chennai. “We are in constant touch with Apollo and Tamil Nadu Government. They had requested a team of doctors from AIIMS,” he said.

”We have sent a team of specialists from AIIMS – pulmonologist Dr. G.C. Khilnani, anaesthetist Dr. Anjan Trikha, cardiac surgeon Dr. Sachin Talwar and cardiologist Dr. Rajiv Narang. We hope that doctors from AIIMS and Apollo will be able to help in her recovery. We pray to God that she regains her health,” he said.

Eminent cardiologist Dr. Naresh Trehan will be heading the team.

Earlier in the day, an angioplasty was done on Jayalalithaa to remove the blocks in her arteries.

The hospital in a series of tweets said “she is on Extra Cwworporeal Membrane Oxygenation heart assist device (ECMO) and is being treated by a team of expert doctors and critical care specialists. Dr. Richard Beale from London has also been consulted and he has concurred with the line of treatment by our cardiologists and pulmonologists,” it said.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo hospital on September 22 following fever and dehydration.

Recently Hospital Chairman Dr. Prathap C. Reddy announced that she has recovered well and it was for her to decide on her discharge.

However, exactly two weeks after she was shifted to a private room following significant improvement in her health condition after being treated for lung and other infections by a team of experts that included a team from the AIIMS in Delhi, London and Singapore, Jayalalithaa was shifted back to the Intensive Critical Care Unit last evening following the cardiac arrest.